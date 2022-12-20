CBSE Date Sheet 2023: When Will CBSE Announce Exam Schedule For Class 10, 12 Exams? All You Need To Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 soon. The board is scheduled to conduct class 10 and 12 exams from February 15 next year. When released, candidates can check their exam date sheet at -- cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE, from this year, will include 40 per cent competency-based questions in the class 10 exam and 30 per cent competency-based questions in the class 12 exams. The competency-based questions will consist of multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.

"In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 per cent questions in class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 per cent questions in Class 12 are competency based," Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Education, said earlier this month.

The CBSE practical examinations will begin on January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners.

Recently, the board issued a warning against a fake website, https://cbsegovt.com/ which is sending messages to students, and parents to deposit money for downloading board exam admit cards. “The general public and stakeholders are hereby cautioned to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites. The Board does not take any fees directly from any students or parents for downloading Admit Cards,” it reads.

Approximately 34 lakh students have registered for the class 10 and 12 board exams in 2023. About 18 lakh students registered in class 10, while another 16 lakh students registered in class 12. Recently, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE and ISC board exam 2023 dates. The class 10 exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 29 and class 12 exams will be held from February 13 to March 31.