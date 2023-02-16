Board Exam 2023 LIVE: UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Begins Today, Day 2 Of CBSE Exams; Check Guidelines And Other Details Here

Board Exam 2023 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams 2023 from Today (February 16). The exam will be held in two shifts including the morning shift will be held between 8:00 am to 11:15 am while the evening shift will be from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold day 2 of the CBSE Board Exam 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 today. The CBSE day 2 exams will begin at 10:30 am.