Board Exam 2023 LIVE: UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Begins Today, Day 2 Of CBSE Exams; Check Guidelines And Other Details Here

Author : Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Thu, 16 Feb 2023 09:15 AM (IST)
Board Exam 2023 LIVE: UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Begins Today, Day 2 Of CBSE Exams; Check Guidelines And Other Details Here
Board Exam 2023 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams 2023 from Today (February 16). The exam will be held in two shifts including the morning shift will be held between 8:00 am to 11:15 am while the evening shift will be from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold day 2 of the CBSE Board Exam 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 today. The CBSE day 2 exams will begin at 10:30 am.
16 February 2023
  • 09:15

    Board exam 2023: Admit Card

    Candidates must carry their board admit cards along with them to the exam hall. Candidates who fail to bring admit card will not be allowed to the exam hall.

  • 08:56

    ISC Board Exam 2023: Class 12 exam today

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will be conducting the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Commerce examination today, February 16, 2023.

  • 08:53

    UP Board class 10, 12 exam: Timing

    UPMSP will begin the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2023 from today, February 16. The exam will be held in two shifts including from 8 am to 11:15 am and 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

  • 08:47

    UP Board class 10, 12 exam: Number of students

    A total of 58,85,745 candidates have registered for the UP board examination this year. Out of the total number, 31,16,487 are class 10 candidates and 27,69,258 will be appearing for class 12 exams.

  • 08:42

    UP Board class 12 exam today

    Students will have Military science, Hindi, and General Hindi papers today, February 16, 2023

  • 08:40

    UP Board class 10 exam today

    Students will have Hindi and Primary Hindi papers today, February 16, 2023

  • 08:36

    CBSE class 12 exam today

    Students will have Biotechnology, Engineering graphics, Electronics technology, shorthand (English and Hindi), Food nutrition & dietetics, Library & information science papers today, February 16, 2023.

  • 08:32

    CBSE Class 10 exam today

    Students will have the Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operation, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, MultiMedia, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science papers today, February 16, 2023.

