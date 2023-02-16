Board Exam 2023 LIVE: UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Begins Today, Day 2 Of CBSE Exams; Check Guidelines And Other Details Here
Board exam 2023: Admit Card
Candidates must carry their board admit cards along with them to the exam hall. Candidates who fail to bring admit card will not be allowed to the exam hall.
ISC Board Exam 2023: Class 12 exam today
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will be conducting the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Commerce examination today, February 16, 2023.
UP Board class 10, 12 exam: Timing
UPMSP will begin the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2023 from today, February 16. The exam will be held in two shifts including from 8 am to 11:15 am and 2 pm to 5:30 pm.
UP Board class 10, 12 exam: Number of students
A total of 58,85,745 candidates have registered for the UP board examination this year. Out of the total number, 31,16,487 are class 10 candidates and 27,69,258 will be appearing for class 12 exams.
UP Board class 12 exam today
Students will have Military science, Hindi, and General Hindi papers today, February 16, 2023
UP Board class 10 exam today
Students will have Hindi and Primary Hindi papers today, February 16, 2023
CBSE class 12 exam today
Students will have Biotechnology, Engineering graphics, Electronics technology, shorthand (English and Hindi), Food nutrition & dietetics, Library & information science papers today, February 16, 2023.
CBSE Class 10 exam today
Students will have the Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operation, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, MultiMedia, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science papers today, February 16, 2023.