CBSE Board Exams 2023: Govt Alerts Students About Fake Website, Date Sheet For Class 10,12 Exams

A LOT of reports are doing rounds on the internet regarding the CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet and registration process. The CBSE is scheduled to release the board exam date sheet by December end, however, no confirmation has been released by the CBSE regarding the dates. Meanwhile, a link to a fake website is being circulated on the internet allegedly demanding registration fees from candidates for the CBSE board exam 2023.

Debunking the fake website, Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday issued a fraud alert regarding the website -- cbsegovt.in. The fact check mentioned that the website is not of CBSE and warned students not to use it for registrations.

"Candidates must note that the website ‘cbsegovt.com’ is fake and not related to the central education board. A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations. This website is not associated with @cbseindia29," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

⚠️FRAUD ALERT⚠️



A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://t.co/ufLUWFe0lK) for appearing in board examinations#PIBFactcheck



▶️This website is not associated with @cbseindia29



▶️Official website of CBSE is "https://t.co/8Y8fKLU0Mu" pic.twitter.com/0CndyxoVm0 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 14, 2022

Candidates should visit the official website (cbse.gov.in) for authentic information regarding class 10 and 12 board exams, including the date sheet and admit card. In another tweet, PIB informed that a fake date sheet for the upcoming CBSE board examination 2023 is circulating on social media. The actual date sheet for classes 10 and 12 has not been released on the official website.

A purported date sheet for the CBSE board examinations (2023) is circulating on social media.#PIBFactCheck:



▶️This date sheet is #Fake.



▶️For updates related to @cbseindia29 visit: https://t.co/8Y8fKLTsWW



▶️Join us on #Telegram for quick updates: https://t.co/zxufu1ajYg pic.twitter.com/HXJqcT52b9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 13, 2022

Meanwhile, CBSE Exams 2023 will start on February 15 next year. The practical exams would begin on January 1 next year. All schools have received the basic instructions regarding the examination. Exams will be held in external centres and at the home centres. The board advised the students to not be confused by any datasheet or information shared on social media unless it is confirmed by the board.

The CBSE issued guidelines to students as well as to its schools across the country, according to which the students will be required to appear in schools as per the schedule of practical. It notifies that students who are absent from the practicals will not be provided with another chance.

All the students will be given complete information about their schools' practical dates and processes. Along with this, CBSE also issued clear instructions to the concerned schools to complete the practicals within the stipulated time limit.