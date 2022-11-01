CBSE Board Exams 2023: Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Exams Likely By Nov End; Here's How To Check

THE CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the date sheet for class 10th and class 12th board exams 2023 by this month's end. Earlier, a fake date sheet for the 2023 class 12 exams had gone viral, however, the CBSE rejected it and said it has not announced dates for the board exams. The class 10th and 12th date sheets for the 2023 board exams will be released on the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in.

This year, the CBSE has decided to restore the pre-pandemic format for the board exams, which means that the CBSE 2023 board exams will not be split into two parts. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, when educational institutions across the country were closed, the CBSE had bifurcated the board exams into two terms to reduce the burden of the students who missed their classes due to the lockdown.

According to a board official, the 2023 board exams will be based on a 100 per cent syllabus like it was done in the pre-pandemic era. "That apart, the exam will be based on 100 per cent syllabus like it was in the academic year 2019-20," the official, as quoted by the Indian Express said.

This year, the CBSE announced the class 10 and 12 results on July 22. The overall pass percentage for class 12 was recorded at 92.71 per cent while the overall pass percentage for class 10 was recorded at 94.40 per cent.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: How To Download CBSE Classes 10th, 12th Datesheet When Released

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'CBSE 10th Datesheet 2023' or 'CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023'

Step 3: Now, the Datesheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Click to download the timetable PDF

For more details and the latest updates on the same candidates can visit the official website or check here at Jagran English.