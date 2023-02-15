CBSE Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exams Begin Today; Check Guidelines And Other Details Here
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Visuals from DAV Kapildev in Ranchi, Jharkhand
Class 10 and 12 board exams begins today, February 15. Visuals from Guru Harkrishan Public School, Delhi.
The first CBSE Board exam for class 10, 12 has commenced at various exam center across the country. The exam will end at 1:30 PM.
JEE Main Session 2 Registration
NTA begins the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session today.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Prohibited items
Mobile phones, smart watches, devices that can access AI-ChatGPT are strictly prohibited. Students caught using unfair means in the exam hall will face appropriate consequences.
CBSE sample papers
Candidates can download the CBSE sample papers for the 2023 board exams at cbse.nic.in under the 'Academic website' tab.
CBSE class 10, 12 board exam: Where to find roll number
Candidates can find their CBSE roll number at cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/finder.html
CBSE board exams 2023: Today's Schedule
Class 10: Thai, Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang and Sherpa.
Class 12: Entrepreneurship.
CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam: Candidates must report in time
Candidates have to report before the allotted time at the examination venue. The official reporting time will be 9:30 am. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 10 am. Therefore, candidates should reach the exam center at the allotted time.
CBSE board exams class 10, 12: Over 38 lakh students will appear
Approximately 38 lakh students will appear CBSE class 10, 12 board exams this year.
Class 10-- 21,86,940 students
Class 12-- 16,96,770 students
CBSE class 10, 12 admit card 2023
Students are required to carry their CBSE admit card to their allotted exam centre without fail. The students will be denied entry into the exam hall if they fail to show their admit card.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Important Dates
CBSE admit card 2023 for regular students– February 7
CBSE admit card for private candidates– February 7
Class 10 exam dates 2023– February 15 to March 21
Class 12 exam dates 2023– February 15 to April 5
CBSE 10 result date 2023– May 2023
CBSE 12th result date 2023– May 2023
CBSE compartment 2023 admit card for regular & private students– July 2023
CBSE compartment exam dates– July 2023
CBSE board exam 2023: what to carry not
Carrying mobile phones, electronic devices, or any such barred items to the exam center will be strictly not allowed.
CBSE class 10 and 12 board exam timing
CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be conduted from 10:30 and conclude at either 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm depending on what subject is being conducted.
CBSE class 10 and 12 important guidelines
Class 10 and 12 candidates must go to their respective exam centers dressed in school uniform, with their CBSE admit card and valid school ID card.
CBSE board exam reporting time
