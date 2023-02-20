CBSE Board Exam 2023 LIVE: Class 12 Hindi Exam Paper Today; Check Last Minute Guidelines And Other Details Here
CBSE class 10, 12 exam to begin soon
The CBSE board exam 2023 will be commencing at 10:30 am at various exam centre across the country
CBSE Class 10 And 12 Board Exam Timing
CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be conduted from 10:30 and conclude at either 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm depending on what subject is being conducted.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Important Dates
CBSE admit card 2023 for regular students– February 7
CBSE admit card for private candidates– February 7
Class 10 exam dates 2023– February 15 to March 21
Class 12 exam dates 2023– February 15 to April 5
CBSE 10 result date 2023– May 2023
CBSE 12th result date 2023– May 2023
CBSE compartment 2023 admit card for regular & private students– July 2023
CBSE compartment exam dates– July 2023
CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023
Students are required to carry their CBSE admit card to their allotted exam centre without fail. The students will be denied entry into the exam hall if they fail to show their admit card.
CBSE Class 10 And 12 Important Guidelines
Class 10 and 12 candidates must go to their respective exam centers dressed in school uniform, with their CBSE admit card and valid school ID card.
CBSE board exams 2023: Banned Items
CBSE has announced that AI tool ChatGPT is among items prohibited in Class 10 and 12 board exams.
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam: What To Carry On Exam Day
Candidates should carry thier Pen, Pencil, Eraser, Scale, Sharpener, Geometry Instruments, Eraser, Scale, Sharpener, etc.
CBSE Exam 2023: Class 12 Hindi Paper Timing
Candidates must report to the exam centre latest by 10 am. Entry will not be permitted after 10 am. The time of the start of examinarion is 10:30 am. Stududents must check the alloted time given in the admit card.
CBSE Board Class 10 Exam Today
CBSE class 10 Arabic, Russian, Persian, Tibetan, Lepcha, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, German, French, Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments), Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments) will be held today, February 20.
CBSE Board Class 12 Exams 2023: Hindi papers today
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective paper exams will be held today, February 20.