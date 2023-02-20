More In News

CBSE Board Exam 2023 LIVE: Class 12 Hindi Exam Paper Today; Check Last Minute Guidelines And Other Details Here

Author : Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Mon, 20 Feb 2023 10:21 AM (IST)
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10, 12 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) is conducting the Classes 10 and 12 Board examination from February 15, 2023. CBSE will hold the class 12 board exam for Hindi subjects today. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm. Over 38 lakh students will appear in CBSE board exams this year. These include 21,86,940 class 10 students and 16,96,770 class 12 students. Students must carry their hard copy of their admit card in the exam venue as no candidates will be allowed entry without the hall ticket. Here are a few things students should remember.
20 February 2023
  • 10:21

    CBSE class 10, 12 exam to begin soon

    The CBSE board exam 2023 will be commencing at 10:30 am at various exam centre across the country

  • 10:09

    CBSE Class 10 And 12 Board Exam Timing

    CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be conduted from 10:30 and conclude at either 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm depending on what subject is being conducted.

  • 09:46

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Important Dates

    CBSE admit card 2023 for regular students– February 7

    CBSE admit card for private candidates– February 7

    Class 10 exam dates 2023– February 15 to March 21

    Class 12 exam dates 2023– February 15 to April 5

    CBSE 10 result date 2023– May 2023

    CBSE 12th result date 2023– May 2023

    CBSE compartment 2023 admit card for regular & private students– July 2023

    CBSE compartment exam dates– July 2023

  • 09:36

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023

    Students are required to carry their CBSE admit card to their allotted exam centre without fail. The students will be denied entry into the exam hall if they fail to show their admit card.

  • 09:23

    CBSE Class 10 And 12 Important Guidelines

    Class 10 and 12 candidates must go to their respective exam centers dressed in school uniform, with their CBSE admit card and valid school ID card.

  • 09:15

    CBSE board exams 2023: Banned Items

    CBSE has announced that AI tool ChatGPT is among items prohibited in Class 10 and 12 board exams.

  • 08:53

    CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam: What To Carry On Exam Day

    Candidates should carry thier Pen, Pencil, Eraser, Scale, Sharpener, Geometry Instruments, Eraser, Scale, Sharpener, etc.


     

  • 08:49

    CBSE Exam 2023: Class 12 Hindi Paper Timing

    Candidates must report to the exam centre latest by 10 am. Entry will not be permitted after 10 am. The time of the start of examinarion is 10:30 am. Stududents must check the alloted time given in the admit card. 

  • 08:45

    CBSE Board Class 10 Exam Today

    CBSE class 10 Arabic, Russian, Persian, Tibetan, Lepcha, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, German, French, Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments), Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments) will be held today, February 20. 

  • 08:41

    CBSE Board Class 12 Exams 2023: Hindi papers today

    CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective paper exams will be held today, February 20.

