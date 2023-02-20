CBSE Board Exam 2023 LIVE: Class 12 Hindi Exam Paper Today; Check Last Minute Guidelines And Other Details Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10, 12 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) is conducting the Classes 10 and 12 Board examination from February 15, 2023. CBSE will hold the class 12 board exam for Hindi subjects today. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm. Over 38 lakh students will appear in CBSE board exams this year. These include 21,86,940 class 10 students and 16,96,770 class 12 students. Students must carry their hard copy of their admit card in the exam venue as no candidates will be allowed entry without the hall ticket. Here are a few things students should remember.