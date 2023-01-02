CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 Practical Exams Begin From Today; Check Guidelines Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today is conducting the practical examinations and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12. The CBSE practical exams will conclude on February 14, 2023. Candidates can check the details of practical exams, project, and internal assessments at-- cbse.gov.in.

According to the board's official statement, "CBSE will be appointing external examiners for the conduct of Class 12 practical exams. The board has also asked schools to make proper planning for holding the CBSE Class 12 practical exams as JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam will also be conducted in January.

Earlier, the board announced the CBSE date sheets for the theory exams. The CBSE Class 10 board exam will be held between February 15 to March 21, while the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, students who will be appearing for the practicals must know that they will have to take care of certain guidelines while their assessment. Also, to ensure the CBSE Class 10 and 12 practical exams are held smoothly and conducted within the schedule, the school principals have been asked to note certain points.

CBSE Board Practical Exams 2023: Check Guidelines Here

-The Board has directed all schools to inform students that they need to appear in the Practical Exams, Projects, and internal Assessments as per the schedule shared by the central board. In case a student misses a practical exam, the exam must be re-scheduled between January 2 to February 14, 2023 itself.

-“The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall be uploaded simultaneously, starting from the dates of conduct of exams/assessments. The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of the respective class. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board,” the CBSE notification reads.

-All the Labs where assessment would be done should be ready for practical exams.

-Schools must contact the external examiner appointed and fix the date for the practical exams.

-Instruct the teachers of the school who have been appointed as external examiners to get in touch with the school where they have been appointed as external examiners and fix the schedule for the conduct of practical exams.

-It may also be ensured by schools that all the students appear in the scheduled Practical Examinations as no practicals will be re-conducted /allowed for them beyond the schedule.