CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet Likely By This Week At cbse.nic.in

THE CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 by this week. As per the previous trends, date sheets for CBSE board exams are released about 75 to 90 days before the start of the examinations. The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 are expected to begin on February 15. When released, candidates can check their exam date sheet at -- cbse.gov.in.

The Ministry of Education recently said that at least 40 per cent of questions in the Class 10 exam and 30 per cent of questions in the Class 12 exam will be competency-based. These questions for class 10 and 12 exams will be comprised of multiple formats like objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.

Meanwhile, the CBSE recently issued a warning against fake date sheets for the upcoming board exams 2023. The Central Board said that purported date sheets for class 10 and 12 exams doing the rounds on social media are fake. "The multiple versions of datasheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information," a senior board official said.

The board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023. The board advised the students to not be confused by any datasheet or information shared on social media unless it is confirmed by the board.

The CBSE practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners.

The CBSE issued guidelines to students as well as to its schools across the country, according to which the students will be required to appear in schools as per the schedule of practical. It notifies that students who are absent from the practicals will not be provided with another chance. All the students will be given complete information about their schools' practical dates and processes. Along with this, CBSE also issued clear instructions to the concerned schools to complete the practicals within the stipulated time limit.

Recently, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE and ISC board exam 2023 dates. The class 10 exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 29 and class 12 exams will be held from February 13 to March 31.