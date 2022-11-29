CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet Likely By Next Week At cbse.nic.in

THE CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 by next week. As per the previous trends, date sheets for CBSE board exams are released about 75 to 90 days before the start of the examinations. The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 are expected to begin on February 15. When released, candidates can check their exam date sheet at -- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE date sheet 2022-23 will have details of the exam dates, subject names, exam timings and other important instructions for students. "The schools shall avoid any construction or renovation work in the school premises from 15th Feb 2023 to 1St May 2023, to avoid any hindrances during execution of exams/evaluation related activities," CBSE said earlier.

The CBSE practical examination, project, and internal assessment will begin on January 1, except for those schools which will remain closed during the month. Schools situated in winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed in January so practical exams, internal assessment and project work are to be completed from November to December this year.

CBSE also released Sample paper 2023 for classes 10 and 12 board exams to help students understand and practice the paper pattern. Over 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh students are from class 10 and 16 lakh from class 12.

Earlier, CBSE opted for the term-wise exam during the Covid pandemic. However, the board has reverted to its annual examination format. The exams will be conducted in a subjective format this year and are likely to include more multiple-choice questions and an increased critical thinking section in the exam paper.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on "CBSE 10th Board Exam Date Sheet 2023" or "CBSE 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2023"

Step 3: Now, check the exam date, timing and other important instructions carefully

Step 4: Download and print out for future use