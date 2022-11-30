CBSE Board Exams 2023: Board Opens LOC Correction Window; Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced that the board will activate the LOC data correction window from today. Through the online process, the data corrections in the list of candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 can be done from November 30 to December 6. The board has directed schools to make necessary corrections in the student's data through its online portal– parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

“Such requests show that schools were not serious while finalizing LOC as data was filled in by them more than a year at the time of registration in class IX/XI. Looking into the request raised by schools, Board has developed an online system for proposing the corrections in data through Pariksha Sangam. Schools can log in using their allotted user ID and password,” CBSE said in the notification.

According to the CBSE notification, schools can make the corrections in the student’s data online only based on the school records, however, no changes in data will be allowed. No request for any correction will be made thereafter and the data finalised will be used for issuing CBSE 10 and 12 admit cards. The same will be sent to Regional Officer for approval. Once it is approved it will be updated in the school LOC.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Here’s the list of LOC that can be edited

-Student's Name

-Parent/Guardian Name

-Date of Birth

-Subject Combination

-Subject Codes

Class 10

-Hindi A (002)

-Hindi B (085)

-Urdu A(003)

-Urdu B(303)

-Mathematics – Standard (041)

-Mathematics Basic(241).

Class 12

-Hindi Core (302)

-Hindi Elective(002)

-English Core (301)

-English Elective(001)

-Sanskrit Core(322)

-Sanskrit Elective(022)

-Urdu Core(303)

-Urdu Elective(003)

-Mathematics(041)

-Applied Mathematics(241).

CBSE is likely to release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 by next week. As per the previous trends, date sheets for CBSE board exams are released about 75 to 90 days before the start of the examinations. The board exams are expected to begin on February 15.

CBSE also released Sample paper 2023 for classes 10 and 12 board exams to help students understand and practice the paper pattern. Over 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh students are from class 10 and 16 lakh from class 12.