New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education are to conduct the second term Board exams of classes 10, 12 but with the rising cases of covid-19 in the country, many questions and uncertainty have been raised on its conduct. As the Omicron-led third wave of Covid has not stopped, many students concerned over their safety have started demanding the cancellation of the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022.

Students have created hashtags and posted many Tweets seeking cancellation of Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022, but the CBSE, CISCE have not yet announced any official dates or schedules yet.

For the convenience of students, this year CBSE had conducted the board exams for classes 10 and in 2 halves. The Board already conducted the first Term in December 2021. and now look forward to conducting the second term too.

As per the earlier announcement, the CBSE Board and the Union Ministry of Education may hold Term 2 of the 10th and 12th board examinations in the month of March-April. Also as reported earlier, the chances of the second term of the board examination getting cancelled this year are very slim as health experts had earlier mentioned that the third wave is under control.

Speaking to IANS, Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations, said: “If the situation gets worse, only then the second term of examinations will not be held. Marks obtained in the first phase will be considered final and based on them, the results will be prepared. But if such a situation does not arise and the second term is held successfully, the final result will be decided on the basis of 50-50 percent marks of these two terms.”

Meanwhile, Students of classes 10 and 12 are seeking cancellation of not just CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022, but other central and state exams too.

Taking a firm stand, many state boards such as Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have decided to continue with the board exams, however, class 10, 12 exams in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh will depend on the Covid-19 pandemic situations. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh (UP Board) has announced to conduct the class 10, 12 exams after the election.

CBSE earlier released the Sample Paper of the Second term exams of classes 10 and 12 hinting they might not postpone or cancel the exam after all. Amid all this, Students await the result of the CBSE Term1 Class 10, 12 exams. CBSE can announce the same anytime soon. However, no official date has been announced as yet. Students need to keep a regular check on the official website of CBSE, i.e., CBSE.nic.in for any related update.

