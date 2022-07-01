CBSE 10th Result 2022 : When Will Board Declare Class 10 Results?

Lakhs of CBSE students are waiting for their class CBSE 10th and 12th results to be declared. Now, it seems that the wait for those students is about to be over as the education board is soon going to announce the results. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the class 10th results first. As per media reports, the education body is expected to announce CBSE class 10th 2022 results on the 4th of July. Students who appeared in the exams are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, then they can check and download them from the official website of the education board -- cbse.nic.in.

However, students should note that the education board is yet to announce an official notice regarding the declaration of results and time. The date given above is a tentative date and can vary as well. Further, it is also expected that the education board will announce a combined mark sheet of CBSE 10th results, consisting of term 1 and term 2 marks, just like last year.

Apart from the official website, students will also be able to download the marks from different websites and apps such as Digilocker and UMANG apps.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results once released, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Students on the homepage of the website will find the link that reads 'CBSE Class 10 Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their registration number/roll number

Step 4: Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

As per the media report, the education is likely to release the single mark sheet for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results. It will not be divided into term-wise performance.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of the education board for more information regarding the declaration of CBSE class 10th, and 12th results.