New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: CBSE Class 12th exams were recently concluded, whereas, CBSE Class 10th exams ended on May 24, 2022. This year, over 35 lakh students appeared in the CBSE exams and are eagerly waiting for updates about their results. Once announced, students can check the result on the official website of the Central Board of Education. This year, the exams were conducted in two terms and there have been some doubts about the marking scheme. Know about the marks needed to pass both the terms.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Marking Scheme

This year, CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams were divided into two terms and 50 per cent of the syllabus was covered in each term. This was done to overcome the challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. The final result will be declared based on an average of Term 1 and Term 2 and it will consist of term 1, term 2, and an internal assessment.

The students have to pass the exam in totality and are required to score 33 per cent marks to pass in every subject. Students need to pass the theory and practical exams separately in the subjects with practical aspects. In term 1, CBSE did not fail any student.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Date

According to a source quoted by Dainik Jagran, CBSE class 10th results are expected to be announced by July 15, 2022. Meanwhile, class 12 results are likely to be announced by July 31, 2022. When asked about the tentative dates for the results, the Board's Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the results of class 12 can be declared at the end of July. He added that the evaluation process for class 12 results currently going on in order to declare the results soon. The result date is not been officially announced by the education board yet.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Website

Once announced, the students who appeared in CBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam 2022 can check their results on the official website of the Central Board Of Education, which is cbse.gov.in.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav