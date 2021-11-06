New Delhi | Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit cards for term 1 board exams of class 10 and class 12 on November 9. The exams, which will be conducted in the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format, are scheduled to begin from November 16. The CBSE is expected to release detailed guidelines about the exams at its official website -- cbse.gov.in.



The term 1 exams will have a duration of 90 minutes. The term 2 exams will take place in March and April 2022 in a subjective format. The CBSE will conduct the exams only for major subjects. For class 12 students, the education body has offered 114 subjects, whereas 75 subjects for class 10.



“If exams of all subjects are conducted, the entire duration of exams would be about 40-45 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, CBSE would conduct exams of only 'subjects offered by all schools'," the CBSE said in the official notice.



Class 10, 12 term board exams: Key things students must know about



* Exam will take place based on only 50 per cent of the syllabus



* The education body has increased the reading time from 15 minutes to 20 minutes



* Exam to be held in MCQ format



* Exam to be held for 90 minutes



* The exam will now begin from 11:30 instead of 10:30



* 50 per cent of total marks are dedicated for practicals and internals



* Marks of the practical examinations to be uploaded at the official portal by December 23.



* No external examiner will be appointed in term-1 exams by CBSE for practicals



* Schools are asked to use their own answer booklet for practical exams



* The board will appoint an observer for every exam centre



* If there are 500 hundred students, then the board will appoint one observer, and if there are above 500 students then two observers will be appointed.



* The board will also appoint city coordinators at all exam centres



* CBSE will be responsible for providing customized OMR sheets online to exam centres



* Students will be given separate sheets for rough work.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen