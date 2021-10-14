New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the date sheets for Board exams of both class 10 and class 12 on Monday - October 18. The dates will be announced for the Term 1 Exams. CBSE also announced that the Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline with objective questions.

“Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be conducted offline; date-sheet to be announced on October 18. Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration,” said CBSE.

Earlier, CBSE had decided to conduct the Board exams in two terms. The Term 1 paper dates will be announced on Monday while the Term 2 will be conducted in March-April next year. And the second term papers will have both objective and subjective questions.

According to the notice issued by CBSE, they will conduct exams for minor papers first, and then in the second term, they will take exams for the major papers.

For the First Term exam, the board has said each exam will be of 90 minutes duration. The exam will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view of the winter session, the board has said. The reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes for all categories of candidates.

"After the conduct of the term-1 exams, the results in the form of marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment, and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examination," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

CBSE in the circular mentioned the list of Major subjects and minor subjects. Students can check the website at cbse.nic.in for the list and can also check the dates on the exam of the official site once released.

For more details and the latest updates students can visit the official website of CBSE.

Posted By: Ashita Singh