New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results in the next few days. Though the education board is yet to announce an official date for the declaration of the result, sources have suggested that the result might be announced by January 15. As per the official information shared by the education board ahead of the exams, the declaration of results is expected ‘soon after'. Students are required to keep a close eye on the official website of the board -- cbse.nic.in

The education board concluded the Term 1 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 on December 22, 2021. The CBSE shifted its evaluation policy mid-way during the CBSE Term 1 Examinations 2021. As per the notice released by the education board, CBSE informed schools that the same-day evaluation will no longer be done and it would be stopped with effect from December 16, 2021.

The evaluation of 7 subjects including major as well as minor was delayed and sent to the board for external checking because of the move taken by the board.

Here’s how you can check your CBSE Classes 10,12 Term 1 Results:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, the candidate will find the link of 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022′ or ‘CBSE 12th Result 2022’ -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate has to login through roll number, school number, and date of birth

Step 4: Submit all the above details

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 result 2022 will be displayed

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results with the help of these options.

1. CBSE Term 1 result 2021-22 through DigiLocker

2. CBSE results through UMANG App

3. CBSE results through IVRS, SMS

4. CBSE results through NIC-results.gov.in

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen