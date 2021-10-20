New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced that students can change their Examination centre for the upcoming Board exams in November. CBSE issued a notice on October 20, 2021, and said that Class X and XII students who are not in the city of their schools & are residing somewhere else can ask their schools to change the city of examination centre.

Let us inform you that CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 date sheet was released on October 18, 2021. Also, the exam for class 10 would begin from November 30, 2021, whereas, for class 12 it would begin from December 1, 2021.

According to a notice issued by CBSE, They have allowed the change of centre for those students who are out of the city or not residing in the city of their schools. So, the board has announced that students can ask their schools to make arrangements for exams in their residing city.

Class X and XII students who are not in the city of their schools & are residing somewhere else, at an appropriate time CBSE will inform them to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow the instructions given by CBSE pic.twitter.com/CeHRfgxwE8 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

The official notice of CBSE reads, “In view of the above, at an appropriate time,CBSE will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow the instructions given by CBSE to forward the request to CBSE in an online system."

It further reads, "Accordingly, all students and schools are requested to remain in touch with the CBSE's website. As soon as the students are informed in this regard, they can make the request to their school within the schedule which will be of short duration.”

Students must note that CBSE Board will not accept any request after the schedule for change in examination centre city. Students for more details and latest updates on the same can visit the official website of cbse.nic.in

