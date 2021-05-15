CBSE, ICSE Board Exams 2021: A plea has been filed in Supreme Court to cancel CBSE and CISCSE class 12 board exams. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the protest to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a statement regarding the reports doing rounds that CBSE is planning to cancel the board exams. CBSE clarified that the board has not taken any decision to cancel the exams, and any announcement regarding the same will be 'officially' communicated to the students.

CBSE Official statement

"It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding class 12 board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," a senior CBSE official said.

Final decision in June

According to the board, the final decision will be announced only after reviewing the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The review meeting will be held after June 1, and students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted.

Plea to cancel CBSE, CISCE class 12 board exams filed in SC

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, CBSE and CISCE to cancel class 12 board exams 2021. The petition filed by advocate Mamta Sharma read, "In view of the unprecedented health emergency and rising numbers of the COVID-19 cases in the country, the conduct of examination, either offline or online or blended in upcoming weeks is not possible and delay in the examination will cause irreparable loss to the students as time is the essence in taking admission in higher education courses in foreign universities."

In April, CBSE cancelled class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams owing to the continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. However, now, when the situation is getting out of control, students and parents are once again requesting the Ministry of Education to cancel the board exams.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv