New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: A month ago, CBSE cancelled class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 board exams 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. This decision was taken after lakhs of students and parents raised their concern regarding the ongoing pandemic. Now, once again, students are requesting the board to cancel the class 12 exams after seeing a continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Well, the decision regarding the exams will be taken in the first week of June, however, reports are doing rounds that if the situation worsens then, CBSE may follow the assessment plan of class 10.

Will Class 12 Board Exams Cancel?

Amid the growing demand of students to cancel class 12 exams, India TV spoke to CBSE official regarding their plans on conducting board exams. The official was quoted saying, "It’s too early to say, but if the situation worsens, the CBSE may follow the assessment plan of class 10”.

He further added, "We can not further delay conducting the exam after July as the entire exam process takes more than a month, including evaluation of copies and result declaration."

Assessment Plan of Class 10

A few weeks ago, CBSE released the assessment plan to mark the class 10 students after their board exams were cancelled owing to COVID-19. According to the plan, 10 marks are for Unit Tests, 30 marks for mid-term exams, 40 marks for pre boards and 20 for internal assessment.

The CBSE has further asked the schools to form an eight-member committee for the class 10 results consisting of the Principal and seven teachers. The committee will also have two external teachers from neighbouring school to monitor the results.

As of now, the board has asked the teachers to upload the marks of class 10 by June 10, while the results will be declared on June 20.

Meanwhile, coming back to class 12 board exams 2021, the decision regarding the cancellation will be decided in the reviewing meeting to be held on June 1. Students are advised to keep checking CBSE's official website or English Jagran for the latest updates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv