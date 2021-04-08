CBSE Board Exams 2021: The board has increased the number of centres by 50 per cent owing to the COVID-19 protocols. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: COVID-19 is once again spreading its wings in India, but this time at a rapid scale. This has left all the Class 10th and 12th students concern regarding their CBSE Board Exam 2021. Taking to Twitter, students and parents requested the Central government to either postpone or cancel the CBSE Class 1oth and 12th Board Exams 2021. They started trending #cancelboardexams2021 to protest against the upcoming exams that are scheduled to take place from May 4, 2021.

Will class 10th-12th Board Exams 2021 be postponed?

The board is yet to decide on the cancellation or postponement of board exams. As per CBSE Examination Controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, the board has increased the number of centres by 50 per cent owing to the social distancing protocols. The board exams will happen as per schedule.

“We will follow Covid SOPs released by the government of India. Plus, we are formulating our list of guidelines which will be released soon. CBSE will also create awareness among students and parents,” India TV quoted CBSE official Bhardwaj saying.

What will happen if a student is tested COVID-19 positive during practical exams 2021?

Students need not worry if they or any of their family members have tested positive during their CBSE practical exams. They will not be marked absent rather schools will re-conduct the practicals for them either before June 11 or after completion of board theory exams.

What will happen if a student is tested COVID-19 positive during CBSE board exams 2021?

The board yet has not announced any conclusion if a student is tested COVID-19 positive during the theory paper.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the sample papers for students so that they are able to prepare properly amid the growing concerns of COVID-19.

Here's how to download CBSE Board Exam 2021 sample papers:

1. Log on to the official website of CBSE-- cbseacademic.nic.in.

2. Click on CBSE Board Exam 2021 sample papers

3. Now select your class and stream (if you are a class 12th student)

4. Now download the sample paper or take out the print for easy study.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv