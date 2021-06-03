CBSE Board Exams 2021: While the CBSE is yet to decide on the evaluation criteria, experts have suggested that students can be given marks based on their performance from class 9 to 11.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Secretary Anurag Tripathi on Thursday said that the evaluation criteria for the class 12 board exam, which has been cancelled amid fears over the second wave of COVID-19, will be announced by the board in next two weeks. Speaking to news agency ANI, Tripathi said that the candidates will have the option to reappear for the exams if he or she is not satisfied with the marks allotted to him or her.

"We are making sure that students do not face any issues when it comes to results. Want to assure students that they will have their results before admissions to higher universities begin," he told ANI.

While the CBSE is yet to decide on the evaluation criteria, experts have suggested that students can be given marks based on their performance from class 9 to 11. However, many feel that this criteria is not enough to assess a student as many subjects are changed in class 11.

Experts feel that the students must be allocated marks "holistically", adding that the CBSE should ensure that a "robust system to record internal evaluation" for class 12 students. They suggest that students' result in class 12 can be calculated based on their performance on internals and practicals while average marks in class 9, 10 and 11 can also be taken into consideration.

CBSE asked to place on record objective criteria for assessment of students

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, asked the CBSE to place on record "well-defined objective criteria" for the assessment of class 12 students in the next two weeks. Asking Attorney General K K Venugopal to appear before the court within two weeks, the bench, which included Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari, said it will go through the objective parameters for assessment of marks so that if anyone has objections they can be dealt with.

"We are happy to note that the government has taken the decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us. This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams," the top court said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on June 1 announced that the central government has decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. He said that the decision was taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma