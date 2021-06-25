During the interaction, Nishank said that the CBSE will hold 'optional' board exams for those students, who are not satisfied with its evaluation criteria, in August this year. He further said that the candidates would be able to apply for the exams soon.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Considering the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Centre government earlier this month had cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams and announced its assessment criteria for the results. However, this left several students confused with many asking the Centre to conduct the exams.

Amid this, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday spoke to CBSE students and addressed their queries about the cancellation of class 12 board exams.

During the interaction, Nishank said that the CBSE will hold 'optional' board exams for those students, who are not satisfied with its evaluation criteria, in August this year. He further said that the candidates would be able to apply for the exams soon.

The CBSE and ICSE class 12 board exams were cancelled earlier this month amid the massive spike in COVID-19 cases. Later in June, the Supreme Court had approved the evaluation criteria of the two boards.

Nishank had welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to approve the examination pattern and said that the policy was adopted by CBSE after "extensive consultation with all the stakeholders, which is in the interest of the students".

"While computing the final result, the average of the three best theory marks of Class-10, 30 per cent weightage for Class-11 theory and 40 per cent weightage for Class-12 theory will be taken. Full marks of practical given to students," he had said while detailing the process of evaluating the final marks.

"Our government is committed to the interests and bright future of all the stakeholders related to education in every situation," the Union Education Minister had noted.

