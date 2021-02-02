The CBSE board exams will happen between May 4 to June 10 in the usual pen-and-paper writing mode. Read on to check the date sheet.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for board exams for the students of classes 10th and 12. The examinations will be held from May 4 to June 10. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to release the exam schedule and wished good luck to students. He wrote, “Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class Xll. Wish you good luck!”

Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class Xll.

The exams will be conducted in the usual pen-and-paper writing mode. However, this time CBSE board exams will include 33 per cent internal choice questions. The syllabus has also been reduced by 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, the schools will have the practical board exams from March 1.

For the unversed, the datesheet is now available at CBSE’s official website, cbse.nic.in.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal