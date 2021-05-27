CBSE Board Exams 2021: The CBSE proposed two options to hold the class 12 Board exams - Option A and Option B. Under the ‘Option A’ format regular exams will be held for 19 major subjects at the given Centres.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Students continue to wait for a final decision on class 12 Board exams, as a high-level meeting called by the Centre on May 23 to discuss whether class 12th board exams should be conducted or not amidst the pandemic, could not arrive at a conclusion.

Meanwhile, amidst the call for cancelling the class 12 Board exams, CBSE in feedback to the Education Ministry as reported by Indian Express said that 32 states were in the favour of holding the Board exams while only 4 states including Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, and Andaman & Nicobar refuse to hold offline exams.

The CBSE proposed two options to hold the class 12 Board exams - Option A and Option B. Under the ‘Option A’ format regular exams will be held for 19 major subjects at the given Centres. On the other hand, ‘Option B’ will include a short 90 minutes exam at the representative school where the student is enrolled.

According to media reports 29 states and UTs out of 32 who were in favour of holding Board exams, showed a preference for CBSE’s ‘Option B’ or agreed to comply with the Centre’s decision. Whereas, Delhi, Tripura, Telangana, and Rajasthan showed a preference for ‘Option A’.

Here’s what CBSE class 12 students must know if exams are held under ‘Option A’ format

• Under the Option A format, exams of 19 subjects that are major will be held

• The class 12 board exams will be held in the designated Centres

• Marks of minor subjects will be calculated based on major subjects

• Telangana, Rajasthan, and Tripura are the three states that have opted for Option A format

• August could be a likely month to hold exams and the exams may continue till September

The CBSE class 12 Board exams could be conducted in two phases. A tentative timeline for Option A, if approved, would be set from July 15 to August 1 for the first phase and August 8-26 for the second phase if situation improves. The Education Ministry is expected to announce the final decision on class 12 Board exams by June 1.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha