CBSE Board Exams 2021: Students and parents have urged the government to go for some alternative instead of conducting the conventional offline exam.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed Class 12 board exams due to a surge in COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic. However, as a crucial high-level meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh took place on Sunday to take a final call on the fate of Class 12 board exams, many students have taken to social media to demand cancellation of exams as a whole.

“This time CBSE choose wisely...just a piece of paper or a student's life,” wrote a Twitter user.

This time CBSE choose wisely...just a piece of paper or a student's life.🙏#cancelboardexams — Aaditya Dhalia (@DhaliaAaditya) May 23, 2021

“Government is conducting meetings on zoom then how can they expect students to give offline exams in a situation where young generation is getting more affected,” wrote another user.

Government is conducting meetings on zoom then how can they expect students to give offline exams in a situation where young generation is getting more affected. Plz, it's our humble request#modiji_cancel12thboards #cancelclass12thboardexams2021 @AdvMamtaSharma @DrRPNishank — Sommie (@sommie27) May 23, 2021

People urged the government to go for some alternative instead of conducting the conventional offline exam. “Most feasible option would be to use some other criteria to evaluate the students other than offline exams. And if students aren't happy with such assessment, please give an option to write the exam for them,” a user wrote on social media while replying to a tweet by Prime Minister Modi.

Most feasible option would be to use some other criteria to evaluate the students other than offline exams. And if students aren't happy with such assesment, please give an option to write the exam for them. #cancelboardexams #modiji_cancel12thboards — Jenn (@ashlinmathew4) May 23, 2021

Conducting exams for only major subjects a possibility: Reports

Reports have suggested that in the high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh, deliberations are expected to be made to conduct exams for only major subjects by planning them in a state/region-wise phased manner, depending on the severity of the pandemic at specific places.

There are twenty subjects defined as ‘major subjects’ by CBSE, as following:

1. Accountancy

2. Biology

3. Biotechnology

4. Business Studies

5. Chemistry

6. Computer Science

7. Economics

8. Geography

9. History

10. Informatics Practices

11. Mathematics

12. Applied Mathematics

13. Physics

14. Political Science

15. Psychology

16. Sociology

17. Language Paper- 1 - Core

18. Language Paper-1 - Elective

19. Language Paper- 2 - Core

20. Language Paper- 2 - Elective

