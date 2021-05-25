CBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2021: This move by the CBSE can be beneficial for students from lower-income backgrounds who do not have access to online education.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed schools to hold telephonic assessments for students who could not appear in any of the exams throughout the year. This rule is for students who have failed to appear in any examinations of class 10th only.

Since the Board exams for class 10 have been cancelled this year, the Board has allowed this relaxation for students who could not attend online assessment conducted by their schools due to any reason. This move by the CBSE can be beneficial for students from lower-income backgrounds who do not have access to online education.

“If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or telephonic one to one assessment and record documentary evidence to certify to recommendations,” CBSE said in an official order for filing assessment marks for CBSE class 10 students.

“The students may be assessed objectively on that basis (telephonic exam) by the school out of maximum marks of each subject”, the CBSE order further added.

However, if the school does not have the phone number of any student, has no other way to contact them, and the student has not even appeared for pre-board exams, they can be marked absent for the Boards by the school.

How will marks be calculated?

The CBSE has asked schools to constitute a committee of 5 teachers including a teacher from mathematics, sciences, social sciences, and two teachers from languages. Further two teachers from the neighbouring school will be co-opted for external surveillance.

The students will be given marks for final exams based on their tests conducted throughout the year. The maximum weightage of marks is given to pre-board exams which will be for 40 marks. Mid-terms or Unit Tests will be for 30 marks and periodic tests will constitute 10 marks. This criterion of marks is given by CBSE.

While this process of calculation of marks will be followed for most class 10 students, some relaxation may be offered for those who did not have access to online education or could not appear for the exams throughout the year due to access to internet facility.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan