New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Amidst the rise in coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the central government to cancel the class 10, 12 examinations. He further said that children's lives & health is very important to us and he requests the Centre to cancel CBSE exams.

Kejriwal said that around 6 lakh students in Delhi will write CBSE exams and around 1 lakh teachers will be a part of the board examination. Thus, it can become the major hotspot and will lead to a major surge in covid19 cases in the national capital. He further said that there should be some alternative method to conduct the examination. If not this, then the centre should cancel the board examination and the students should be promoted to a higher grade.

There are also several media reports doing rounds that suggests that the CBSE is planning to defer the board examination amidst the rise in coronavirus cases. According to the sources of Indian Express, the central government has asked the CBSE to reconsider the exam dates.

On Monday, the Ministry of Education and the CBSE held a meeting to discuss the board examination. For now, no decision of postponing or cancelling the exams have been taken. The meeting remained inconclusive.

Recently, actor Sonu Sood also came in support of cancelling the board examination. He shared a video on social media in which he urged the centre to postpone the examination or look for some alternative way in which examination could be conducted. He said that the health of the people should be the top priority.

Meanwhile, states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh have taken the decision to postpone the examination. On Monday, the state government of Maharashtra took the decision to postpone the examination of class 10 and class 12. Earlier, the class 10 exams were scheduled to take place from April 29 and it was supposed to end on May 31.

