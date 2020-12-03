CBSE Board Exams 2021: This comes days after Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Ministry of Education will launch a campaign "to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the upcoming board exams" in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Lakhs of students across the country are wondering when would the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conduct the class 10th and 12th board exam this year. Though the CBSE has clarified that it will "definitely" the exams, people are asking how the central board will conduct the exams at a time when coronavirus cases across the country are rising.

Amid this, an India.com report has claimed that the CBSE will likely conduct the class 10th and 12th practical exams in January itself. The report also claimed that the written exams will be conducted in March.

This comes days after Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Ministry of Education will launch a campaign "to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the upcoming board exams" in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Conducting examinations is no less than a challenge. Despite the uncertainty due to the COVID19 pandemic, it is crucial to conduct board examinations as well as entrance examinations for admission to higher educational institutions. I will have an interaction with parents, students, and teachers in this regard and exams will only be conducted based on the outcome of the interaction," he had said earlier

'2021 board exams to be held in written mode, not online'

Meanwhile, a CBSE official on Thursday said that the board will conduct the upcoming board exams in written mode, adding there was no proposal to conduct the exams online. The official also confirmed that the CBSE is discussing dates for the board exams and will make an official announcement soon in this regard.

"No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for conduct of board exams, and consultations with stakeholders are still in process. The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in written mode and not in an online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols," news agency PTI quoted a senior CBSE official as saying.

"In case students are not able to do practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored," the official added.

All schools across the country were closed after the central government imposed a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 25. However, they have been allowed to reopen in several states for classes 9th to 12th.

