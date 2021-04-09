CBSE Board Exams 2021: To help you score outstanding in the exams, we have brought you CBSE sample papers along with the marking schemes of class 10th and 12th

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: CBSE Board Exams is around the corner, and students are busy revising the syllabus and solving the sample papers. However, wouldn't it be better if you get the sample papers straight from the board? Yes, it will help you in understanding the pattern of the question paper and marking scheme of the upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. So to help you score outstanding in the exams, CBSE has released the sample papers along with the marking schemes of class 10th and 12th on their official website--cbseacademic.nic.in.

Here's how to download the Class 10 and 12 Sample Papers:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CBSE--cbseacademic.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Board Exam 2021 Sample Papers'

Step 3: Select 'SQP 2020-21 and then your class

Step 4: Now, sample papers will flash on your screen. Download it or take out the print for easy study.

Also, you can download the CBSE sample papers from the direct link given below:

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers

Meanwhile, CBSE has assured the students that they will take necessary precautions during the board exams 2021. Owing to the social distancing protocol, the board has increased the number of examination centres to 2,500. Also, they have introduced relaxation for those who might test positive during the board practicals. Such students can reappear for the practicals by June 11. However, no decision has been made if a student is tested positive during the theory paper.

Class 10th board exam will be held from May 4 and will end on June 7. Class 12th board exam will commence from May 4 and will conclude on June 14. Students are advised to keep tracking the official website of CBSE for updates on Board Exams 2021 or follow Jagran English for the latest updates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv