CBSE Board Exams 2021: Several media reports had on Wednesday had claimed that the syllabus for class 10th social science has been reduced by the CBSE, creating confusion among the students.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday dismissed media reports that claimed that the board has agreed to reduce the syllabus for class 10th social science.

"This week, there were several rumours stating that the syllabus of the CBSE Class 10 social science board exam has been further reduced due to academic pressure. CBSE has announced that no decision regarding the same has been made yet," the CBSE said in a statement, as reported by an English news channel.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had also said that the board will reduce 30 per cent of the syllabus for class 10th and 12th exams in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts," he had said earlier.

He had also confirmed that the exams will be held in offline mode while adding that the CBSE will digitalise the 45-year records of the students.

"COVID-19 has spread all over the world. During these difficulties, we have done a lot of work online. But our goal is to reach the last student. We are not considering conducting online exams. The exams will be conducted in the same manner as earlier," Nishank had said.

Following is the complete Class 10th Board Exams Date Sheet:

May 4- Odia, Kannada, Lepcha

May 6- English language and literature

May 10- Hindi course- A, B

May 11- Urdu course- A, Bengali, Tamil, Persian, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elem Book-K and ACCY

May 12- Punjabi, German

May 13- Malayalam, French, Russian, Urdu Course- B

May 15- Science theory/ practical

May 17- Painting

May 18- National Cadet Corps, Gurung, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (vocal), (MEL INS), (PER INS)

May 20- Home Science

May 21- Mathematics Standard, Basic

May 22- Japanese, Elem of Business, Carnatic Music (Vocal), (PER INS)

May 25- Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Assamese, Tibetan, Nepali, Limboo, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa

May 27- Social Science

May 29- Information Technology, Introduction to Tourism, Artificial Intelligence

May 31- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to finance market, Beauty and wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Media, Multi Skill Found, Course

June 2- Arabic, Sanskrit

June 7- Computer Applications

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma