CBSE Board Exams 2021: The board has confirmed that it will 'surely' conduct the class 10th, 12th board exams but is yet to decide the date sheet for them.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the date sheet for board exams of class 10th and 12th amid calls to postpone them in wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

CBSE board secretary Anurag Tripathi, while addressing an event on New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Friday, has confirmed that the board will conduct the exams "for sure" but hinted that it might not be held in February and March as per schedule.

"During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal," he said.

The CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams are generally conducted in March and April. However, there have been calls to postpone the exams in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Recently, the Maharashtra and Gujarat boards had announced their decisions to postpone the class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2021 amid COVID-19 crisis. However, the CBSE is still assessing the situation in the country.

Recently, several media reports had claimed that the CBSE will postpone the class 10th and 12th board exams by 40 to 60 days. However, an official statement on this is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has reduced the syllabus for the CBSE academic session 2020-21 by 30 per cent. It is expected that it might further reduce the syllabus in order to reduce the stress on the students.

All schools and educational institutions across the country were closed from March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. Though schools have reopened at several places partially, many states have decided to keep them closed or closed again in view of a spike in coronavirus cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma