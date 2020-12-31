CBSE Board Exams 2021: After the Education Minister finishes his address, the detailed date sheet for Class 10th and Class 12th Board Examinations 2021 will be uploaded on the official website of the CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ending the wait of the lakhs of students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing the dates for Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exams 2021 today (Thursday) at around 6 pm. Announcing the same, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that he will be announcing CBSE Board Exams 2021 dates on December 31 on his official Twitter handle during a live session.

After the Education Minister finishes his address, the detailed date sheet for Class 10th and Class 12th Board Examinations 2021 will be uploaded on the official website of the CBSE at cbse.nic.in. Pokhriyal also said that CBSE board examination will not be held online and the examination will be held in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

He said that the dates have been decided after consulting several parents, teachers and students, keeping in mind the current pandemic time of difficulty. "After keeping their suggestions in mind and the circumstances in the future, on the eve of the new year tomorrow, we will announce dates of CBSE board Exam and their confusion will be over," he said.

"Our communication with other ministries is going on continuously. Covid-19 has spread all over the world. During these difficulties, we have done a lot of work online, but our goal is to reach the last students. The idea is to conduct examinations in the same manner as examinations are conducted earlier, we are not considering to conduct exams online."

When and Where to check the date sheet for CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exams 2021?

According to the Education Minister, he will be announcing the dates for CBSE Board Exams 2021 on December 31 (today) at around 6 pm. He will be announcing the dates on his official Twitter handle during a live session scheduled for today. After the announcement by the Education Minister, the detailed date sheet will be released on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Steps to check date sheets for CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exams 2021

Step 1: Log in to the official website of CBSE, at cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet for classes 10 and 12' on the homepage (Once Released)

Step 3: The link will take you to another page where the dates will be uploaded.

Step 4: Select ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’ as per your preference.

Step 5: Your CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: You can download it and also take a printout for future reference.

Posted By: Talib Khan