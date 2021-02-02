Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the date sheet for CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 on Tuesday. The exam will begin on 4 May and will end on 10 June 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the date sheet for CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 on Tuesday. The exam will begin on 4 May and will end on 10 June 2021.

Pokhriyal said, "Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of X & XII. Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck! @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India"

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv