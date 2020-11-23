CBSE Board Exams 2021: The announcement is a massive relief for lakhs of students across the country who were left confused amid rumours of cancellation and postponement of the exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative dates for Class 12 board practical exams 2020-21 amid speculation of postponement or cancellation of the exams in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to the official notification, the CBSE will conduct the class 12th practical board exams from January 1 to February 8. The announcement is a massive relief for lakhs of students across the country who were left confused amid rumours of cancellation and postponement of the exams.

Apart from the tentative dates from the exams, the CBSE has also released the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for conducting the exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the guidelines, all COVID-19 protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of the students and the teachers involved in the process. Following are the complete guidelines released by the CBSE for the class 12th board exams:

* The CBSE will send different dates to schools for conducting the exams.

* The schools will evaluate the practical exam and project.

* The guidelines say that practical exams will have both internal and external examiners.

* The CBSE will appoint an observer who will supervise the practical exam and project evaluation.

* Once the assessment is done, schools will have to upload marks on the link provided by the board, the guidelines read.

This is a huge relief for lakhs of students across India who will appear for the CBSE class 12th board exams. Before this, the CBSE had confirmed that it will conduct the exams but had hinted that it may not conduct them in February and March as per schedule.

"During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal," CBSE board secretary Anurag Tripathi had said while addressing an event.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma