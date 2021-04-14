CBSE board has also taken another step and has cancelled the class 10th exams for 2021. Meanwhile, rescheduling the class 12th exams will be considered in June, depending on the situation. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India, centre has decided to postpone the class 12th board exams for CBSE this year. Yes, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has taken the decision keeping in mind the safety of everyone.

Meanwhile, rescheduling the exam will be considered during June 1, 2021 considering the pandemic situation at that time. The details of the same will be announced subsequently. Also, the notice will be given to the students 15 days prior to the beginning of the exams.

On the other hand, CBSE board has taken another step and has cancelled the class 10th exams for 2021.

Lauding the decision of the central government, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying, "I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents."

Recently, Kejriwal appealed to the Modi government to cancel the board exams saying that children's health is very important. Addressing a press conference the Aam Aadmi Party leader had said, "6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives & health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams."

Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to his Twitter handle to tweet and ask the centre to 'reconsider their decision about the board exams. He said, "In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions."

As per the old date sheet, the CBSE board exams 2021 for class 10 were to be held between May 4 and June 7 while for class 12 the exams were starting from May 4.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal