New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct CBSE Class 12 Term 1, second major exam, Mathematics paper, tomorrow, December 6. The exam will be held for 90 minutes, that is, one-and-half hour paper for a total of 40 marks. The question paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) covering a 50 per cent syllabus.

So ahead of the exam, here we have brought you CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam sample paper with solutions, that will help you in preparing at the last minute.

Maths & Applied Maths Sample Paper

Maths and Applied Maths papers will have a similar pattern. It will be divided into 3 sections A, B and C, and it is compulsory to attempt all sections. Section A and B would contain 20 questions each, and students will have to attempt only 16 questions, as per choice. The section would have 10 questions and students have to attempt only 8 questions. There will be no negative marking.

Please Note: Students appearing for the Applied Maths paper, will not get an internal choice in any section.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper

CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper Solutions

CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Sample Paper

CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Sample Paper Solutions

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Important Notice

As per the notice released earlier, students are advised to answer all the questions correctly with a black or blue ballpoint pen. They must carry their admit card to the examination hall, else they won't be allowed to appear for the exam. Also, the OMR sheets or Answer sheets will be evaluated on the same day of the exam.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE or Jagran English for the latest updates on CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams 2021-22.

All the best students!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv