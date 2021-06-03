CBSE Board Exams 2021: Though the board has said that it cannot fix any date or time, the result will be declared "in the shortest possible time", allowing students to prepare for higher education and foreign institutes.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has informed that the class 12 board exam results will be declared by the end of July or the mid of August. Though the board has said that it cannot fix any date or time, the result will be declared "in the shortest possible time", allowing students to prepare for higher education and foreign institutes.

"Exams have been cancelled keeping in view the safety of students and timely announcement of results. Board is assessing criteria for evaluation and marking. It will take some time and will be put in the public domain. Results will be announced between July end and mid-August," said CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi while speaking to a Hindi news channel.

Tripathi has said that the evaluation process for class 12 board exams will likely begin in the next 15 days. He also said that students will be allowed to appear for the exams separately if they are not satisfied with the results and "feel that injustice has been done to them".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma