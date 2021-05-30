CBSE Board Exams 2021: In a high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh on June 21, CBSE had shared two proposals to conduct the Class 12 Board Exams. The first to conduct regular exams for 21 major subjects between August 1-20.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 and the uncertainty surrounding it has kept the anxieties high of students across the country. However, amid the health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, among the options being taken for final consideration includes the assessment of Class 12 students based on the results of Classes 9,10 and 11. This mode of assessment can be weighed in if the Education Ministry decides to go ahead with the cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams.

Other reports have quoted sources as saying that CBSE Class 12 board exams might be held for a duration as short as 30-minute exams, in which students are likely to be asked objective questions on their respective subjects.

Whereas the second option proposed shorter duration objective-type exams for major subjects at respective schools where the students are enrolled between July 15 and August 26 in two phases.

The states and Union Territories were also asked by the Union Minister to give their detailed suggestions by May 25.

The final announcement with respect to the exams is expected by Tuesday, June 1, as stated by education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal earlier on social media after having taken respective state and UT’s education ministries in the loop.

As major parts of the country continue to be under COVID-induced restrictions, the likelihood of CBSE conducting regular examinations continues to stay decreased. However, even the states in favour of conducting regular Class 12 Board Exams have asked the Centre to ensure vaccination for the candidates and educational staff involved in conducting exams.

