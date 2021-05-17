CBSE Board Exams 2021: The CBSE had on April 14 cancelled the class 10 board exams while class 12 exams were postponed in wake of the coronavirus situation in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the growing uncertainty over the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board exams, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a crucial meet on Monday where he is expected to decide on the cancellation of the exams amid the unprecedented hike in coronavirus cases across the country.

The meeting, which will likely begin around 11 am, will be held virtually and attended by top officials from the CBSE, Education Ministry and education secretaries of all states and union territories (UTs). It is expected that Nishank will also discuss the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in the country.

The CBSE had on April 14 cancelled the class 10 board exams while class 12 exams were postponed. However, with India reporting three lakh COVID-19 cases daily over the past few days, the calls to cancel the class 12 exams also increased.

Several students and parents have started an online campaign using hashtag #saveboardstudents and #cancel12thboardexams, uring the CBSE to cancel the exams in wake of COVID-19 situation in the country.

Last week, a PIL was also filed in the Supreme Court that sought directions to the Education Ministry, the CBSE and the ICSE to cancel the class 12 board exams. The petition was filed by advocate Mamta Sharma.

Meanwhile, several media reports also claimed that the CBSE has cancelled the exams and an official announcement would be made soon. However, the board last week clarified that no such decision has been made, adding that it is reviewing the situation in the country.

"It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding class 12 board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," news agency PTI quoted a senior CBSE official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma