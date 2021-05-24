New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) might hold the class 12 board exams, which were postponed earlier due to the COVID-19 crisis, will be held in "offline mode" between July 15 to August 26 while the result will likely be declared in September, reported Dainik Jagran quoting sources.

The Dainik Jagran report, quoting sources, claimed that most of the states and union territories (UTs) have agreed to hold the class 12 board exams. However, it said that a final decision regarding this would be announced on June 1 by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Pokhriyal, along with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, had also held a crucial meet with state and UT education ministers on Sunday to discuss ways to conduct the class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The Union Education Minister said that the meeting was "fruitful", adding that he has asked the state and UT governments to submit their suggestions by Tuesday to him.

"I am confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

CBSE proposes two options to conduct class 12 board exams

As per reports, the CBSE has proposed two options to conduct the class 12 board exams. Under the first option one, exams would be conducted for 19 major subjects at designated centres while marking for minor subjects assessment can be based on performance in major subjects.

On the other hand, the second option proposes to conduct exams twice depending upon the conducive situation. Under this, if a student fails to appear for exams, then he or she will be given another chance to sit for exams.

Under this option, the exams, however, will be only for 90 minutes and would be conducted in home schools only with objective and very short answer type. Students can also appear in one language and three elective subjects.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma