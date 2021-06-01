The decision was made keeping the COVID-19 conditions in mind. And in order to take steps to compile results of Class 12 students, CBSE will come out with well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a crucial meeting to discuss the class 12 Board examination 2021 and in the meeting, the PM was briefed about all the possible options that are being considered for the Board exams. And now the decision has been rolled out that CBSE class 12 board exams will not be conducted this year in 2021.

Yes, as per the latest ANI tweet, the center has decided to cancel the intermediate examinations for class 12 CBSE board.

This comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on the matter which is scheduled to be held on June 3.

Earlier Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who is admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS due to post COVID related complications had said that an informed and collaborative decision was to be taken on conducting the class 12 Board exams by June 1.

The ministry also sought detailed suggestions from states and UTs on proposals for holding Board exams for class 12 students which were discussed in a high-level meeting on the issue.

Following the meeting three alternatives were proposed by the Centre for the Board examination: Option A- suggested holding exams for major subjects, Option B- suggested holding exams with short answer type questions format, and Option C suggested assessing students based on their performance in past 3 years including pre-boards.

According to the Ministry, many states were in favour of holding the Board exams. However, some states like Delhi, Punjab, and Jharkhand stood against the idea. Meanwhile, a plea is being heard in the Supreme court seeking a directive on the cancellation of CBSE and ICSE Boards represented by advocate Mamta Sharma. The CBSE on April 12 cancelled class 10 Board exams and postponed class 12 Boards in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal