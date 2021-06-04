CBSE Board Exams 2021: The class 12 board exams were cancelled earlier this month in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The assessment criteria for class 12 students will likely be released by June 15 as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up a 13-member committee that will submit its report within 10 days.

The CBSE panel includes Education Ministry Joint Secretary Vipin Kumar; Delhi Education Director Udit Prakash Rai; Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Commissioner Nidhi Pandey; Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Commissioner Vinayak Garg; Chandigarh School Education Director Rubinderjit Singh Brar; CBSE Director (IT) Antriksh Johri and CBSE Director (Academics) Joseph Emanuel.

"In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that class 12 board exams of CBSE will not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results as per a well defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," the CBSE said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The class 12 board exams were cancelled on Tuesday in wake of the current COVID-19 situation in the country. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that the decision was taken in favour of the students and the teachers.

However, the central board has said that students, who are not satisfied with their marks, will be allowed to reappear for the class 12 exams once the COVID-19 situation improves in India.

Class 12 result likely by July-end or mid-August

The CBSE, meanwhile, has said that the class 12 result will be declared by the end of July or mid-August. Speaking to news agency ANI, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi has assured the students about the declaration of the results, saying they would be given adequate time to prepare for higher education and foreign institutes.

"We cannot fix any date or time today but we also know that this work has to be done as soon as possible. I would request to parents and students that we will try to give the result in the shortest possible time before students need to give the result in the higher education institution or foreign institutes," Tripathi told ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma