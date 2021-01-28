CBSE Board Exams 2021: While making the announcement, 'Nishank' said that the CBSE will also digitalise the 45-year records of the students.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the much-awaited board exam date sheet for class 10th and 12th on February 2.

While making the announcement, the Union Education Minister also said that the CBSE will digitalise the 45-year records of the students.

The class 10th and 12th board exams have been delayed this year because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown that was imposed in March last year. Amid growing uncertainity among students, Nishank in December announced that the board exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 while the results will be declared on July 15.

Following Nishank's announcement, the CBSE said that it will soon upload the date sheet for class 10th and 12th board exams. It also noted that the syllabus this year's class 10th and 12th board exams has been reduced by nearly 30 per cent.

"Schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment of Class 10th and Class 12th from March 1, 2021, to the last date of conduct of theory examination of these classes. Date sheet of both Class 10th and 12th will be issued soon," the CBSE had said.

Once the CBSE releases date shates for class 10th and 12th board exams 2021, here's how the candidates will be able to check it out:

Step 1) Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Step 2) Now the candidates would need to click on the link that reads, "CBSE schedule for 10th and 12th".

Step 3) After this, they would be redirected to another page where a PDF file will appear.

Step 4) Now the candidates would need to select class 10th and 12th as per their preference.

Step 5) The exam date sheet will appear on the screen. Save and download the exam schedule for future reference.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma