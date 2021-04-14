CBSE Board Exams 2021: Several state boards like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have already postponed the board exams after seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has cancelled the class 10 board exam 2021. While, the CBSE class 12 exam has been postponed till May 30, 2021. The situation will be reviewed on June 1, 2021, by CBSE, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

The decision was announced after over 2 lakh students signed an online petition demanding the cancellation of board exams even the hashtag "cancelboardexams" has been trending on Twitter for the past one week. Pokhriyal was quoted saying, "Students of Class 10 will be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the COVID-19 situation is normal."

Earlier, CBSE board exams were slated to commence from May 4-June 7 for class 10 and for class 12 from May 4 to June 14.

As soon as this decision was announced, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the decision. Taking to his Twitter handle he wrote, "I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents."

During the virtual meet with officials Pokhriyal was quoted saying "Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country. Looking to the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the students."

Notably, several state boards like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have already postponed the board exams after seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Last year, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

