New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the link to upload class 10th Board marks by schools. All the CBSE affiliated schools can now upload the class 10 marks of their students on the provided link. The link has been made available on the e- Pareeksha portal which has been specially designed to facilitate and assess online examination.

Schools are expected to upload the mark sheets of students on the e-Pareeksha portal till or before June 11. The CBSE class 10 results 2021 will be released then by June 20 according to the latest notification released by the Board on May 1.

Earlier, the Board had released the marking scheme of class 10 students based on which the assessment of the students was supposed to be done. As per the marking scheme, each subject would be 100 marks which include 20 marks for internal assessment and 80 marks for the final year-end examination.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the CBSE Board canceled the annual class 10th Board exams. It announced that the Board exams for class 10th in 2021 will be assessed based on a complete internal examination wherein the marks obtained by students throughout the year will be considered for evaluation of the results.

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and the fear of mass transmission of the virus in students supposed to be appearing for the class 10th examination, CBSE’s decision to cancel the Board exams this year came as a relief to many students and their parents.

The Board is taking all the possible measures to ensure the safety of students by making the assessment of the examination feasible during the pandemic. As a part of it, the e- Pareeksha portal has been introduced by CBSE to ease out the process of Board exams. More information related to the examination is provided on CBSE’s official website – cbse.nic.in.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha