CBSE Board Exams 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet virtually all state education secretaries on Monday. He will likely take a decision regarding the CBSE class 12 board exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a crucial meeting on May 17 in light of the increased demand for the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 board exams 2021.

In the virtual meeting, after interacting with education secretaries of all states, Nishank might take a final decision about the conduction of class 12 board exams. Prior to this, the Union Minister will be reviewing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the education sector. He will also discuss the New Education Policy (NEP) and the promotion of online education.

"Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet virtually all state education secretaries on Monday (May 17). The top agenda of the meeting will be COVID -19 pandemic and its impact on education, promotion of online education, implementation of the New Education policy and preparation made by states," education ministry sources told news agency ANI.

On May 14, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rejected several media reports claiming that it had canceled the class 12 Board exams.

"It is clarified that no such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of the media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," the Board said.

The reports started coming in after a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in India. Several students launched online campaigns using the hashtag #cancel12thboardexams and #saveboardstudents. They had also filed an online petition on Change.org, gathering signatures of more than one lakh students.

Furthermore, Delhi-based advocate Mamta Sharma filed a petition in the Supreme Court on May 14 to cancel the examination. The petition directed towards the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) demands that the Class 12 result must be declared on the basis of ‘objective methodology’ within a specific timeframe.

CBSE in view of rising COVID-19 cases had announced that they are postponing the class 12 board exam 2021 which were scheduled to start on May 4 and end on June 14. Adding to this, Nishank had said that students will be notified 15 days before the exam.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha