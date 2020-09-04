The CBSE has informed that the class 10th, 12th compartment exams will be held by September end.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday told the Supreme Court that it will likely conduct the compartment examination for students of class 10th and class 12th by September end, adding that it will issue a notification in this regard soon.

The CBSE also informed the apex court that all necessary precautions will taken for the safety of the students in wake of the coronavirus crisis, noting that the number of examination centres has been increased to 1,278.

"We have taken a decision that in a class where 40 students could sit, now only 12 will sit. We are taking all precautions," advocate Rupesh Kumar, who was appearing for the CBSE said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by some parents who had argued that the CBSE should postponed the compartment exams for class 10th and class 12th in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"The students will ultimately come in the category of failed students, since exams will not be able to be conducted by September and the students will not be able to apply for further studies," the counsel for the petitioner said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The court, which asked CBSE to file a short affidavit in response of the plea of Anika Samvedi, has now fixed the case for hearing on September 10.

The plea has challenged the CBSE decision to hold compartment examinations for 12th class on the ground that it would be detrimental to the health of the examinees.

The apex court asked the counsel for the petitioner to be clear about the relief being sought when he said the students will be considered as failed as the compartment examinations will not be concluded by September end.

The lawyer also said the students will not be able to apply for further studies as admissions in universities will close by the time compartment examinations will be held.

The counsel for CBSE said that on the one hand, petitioner wanted cancellation of examinations and then also raised the issue of admissions in universities.

(With PTI inputs)

