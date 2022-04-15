New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 exams are soon going to commence on April 26, students and teachers alike are worried about the weightage that will be given to the second term exams. The board has already released CBSE class 10th and 12th admit cards which can be downloaded by the schools through cbse.gov.in. Even students can download the CBSE admit cards by using the school affiliation number.

Many students were demanding CBSE to increase the weightage of Term 2 exams and reduce Term 1's weightage arguing that they could not perform well in the first board examination due to the online classes and stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They requested the board to give more weightage to Term 2 so that students can score well and pass the examination.

Amid all this, there were reports claiming that CBSE could give 30 per cent weightage to term 1 and 70 per cent weightage to term 2 examinations. The reports also claimed that the weightage of internal assessments will remain unchanged and students who could not appear for term 1 exams due to COVID-19 or participation in Olympiads/sports events will be assessed on the basis of their performance in term 2 exams.

However, CBSE has outrightly rejected all these claims calling them fake. The board issued a warning about the fake notification being circulated on social media regarding weightage to term 1 and term 2 board exams in the final results. CBSE took to its official Twitter handle to debunk the false news.

As of now, CBSE has not made any official statement regarding the weightage distribution of both the terms. It may or may not pay heed to students' request to give more weightage to the second term. However, it is for sure that the final scores of students will be accessed only when the evaluation of second term exams will be completed. Till then students are advised to keep a check on CBSE's social media handles and website to get hold of updates. As soon as CBSE decides on weightage distribution it will be notified on the website. Stay tuned to our website for the latest updates on this.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha