New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As lakhs of students wait for their class 12th board exam results 2021, which will be announced on July 31, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced that it will open the tabulation portal for the moderation of class 11 and 12 theory marks on Friday (July 16). The portal for moderation will remain open till July 22.

The CBSE has asked all its affiliated schools to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within the schedule. The board further stated that any school which is left to complete the moderation of marks within the given time, their results will be announced separately after July 31. "If any school is left to complete the moderation within stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31," the CBSE notification mentioned.

"Moderating marks of class 11 and 12 will be a great responsibility which has to be done in a manner to ensure justice and fairness to students. Any differential application of policy across schools may result in either adverse impact or undue gain for some students", said CBSE in its official circular.

"If in a specific school, the overall average of the students in 2017-2018 is 72 per cent, in 2018-2019 is 74 per cent and in 2019-20, it is 71 per cent, the school will use the subject wise averages of 2018-19 for moderation, which is the highest for moderation", the CBSE explained in its document.

This came after the CBSE directed its regional officers to inspect the work of the schools preparing the results of class 10th and class 12th students. For completing this responsibility, it is necessary that all the officials involved in this work get themselves fully accustomed to the Tabulation policy of the Board," the letter by the CBSE said.

As per the Moderation Policy of the CBSE for 2021 Board Exams, which are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE has decided to use historical performance as a reference for the results. The CBSE had earlier announced that class 12th results will be calculated as per marks obtained by students in class 10, 11, and class 12 internals.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan