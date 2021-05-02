CBSE Board Exam Results 2021: The results for class 10 will be announced on June 10. The board has asked the schools to form an eight-member result committee

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) Saturday released the assessment criteria for class 10 students whose board exams 2021 were cancelled due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. The CBSE has further announced that the exam results of class 10 will be out on June 20. As per the policy, class 10 students will be marked out of 100 for each subject based on the unit tests, half-yearly exams and pre-board exams conducted by the schools.

Here's how marks have been distributed:

- 10 marks for UT

- 30 marks for mid-term exams

- 40 marks for pre boards

- 20 internal assessment



The policy further added that the marks of students should be in consonance with the past performance of the school. If in case schools have conducted more than one exam within each subject then, the resulting committee will fix the weightage accordingly.

When will Class 10 Result 2021 be declared?

The results for class 10 will be announced on June 10. The board has asked the schools to form an eight-member committee consisting of principal and seven teachers for class 10 results. As per the notice, 5 teachers from the school should be Science, Maths, Social Science, Hindi and English, and two teachers from neighbouring schools as the external members of the committee.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Schedule

-Formation of Result Committee by school May 5

-Provision of subject wise, school wise distribution of marks as per previous Board exams by CBSE May 5, 2021

-Finalization of Rationale Document May 10, 2021

-Conduct of assessment, if any May 15, 2021

-Finalization of result by schools May 25, 2021

-Checking & moderation of marks by schools May 28, 2021

-Submission of Marks to CBSE June 5, 2021

-Submission of internal assessment marks June 11, 2021

-Declaration of result by CBSE June 20, 2021

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv